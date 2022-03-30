Lord Of The Lost Shares Cover Of Lady Gaga Song "Judas"

German genre-fusing visionaries Lord Of The Lost return in 2022 with a new EP, "The Heartbeat of The Devil!" Out May 6, 2022 via Napalm Records, the EP not only features two versions of its title track, which was first released on the band’s most recent full-length – the conceptual masterpiece "Judas" – but three cover songs encompassing the band’s free-thinking attitude.

Today, the band has released the first cover track from the new EP – a cover of "Judas" by Lady Gaga – an artist that has inspired frontman Chris Harms for years. Lord Of The Lost managed to make this song their own while keeping the main structures of the song alive, adding retro synthesizer sounds, double bass passages and a combination of growling screams and clear vocals.

Chris Harms on “Judas”:

"Lady Gaga has caused me many sleepless nights in the past. That's meant differently than that may sound at first – her songs stay in my head and stick to my heart, as do few other artists. There they remain, for very long. That's why it is very exciting to me to interpret such a song vocally myself, always knowing that in today's world, it's not impossible for the result to be heard by the original artist herself. Sounds a lot like fanboy action – it actually is."

Tracklisting:

1. The Heartbeat Of The Devil (Single Version)

2. Judas (Lady Gaga Cover)

3. Children Of The Damned (Iron Maiden Cover)

4. Wig In A Box (Hedwig And The Angry Inch Cover)

5. The Heartbeat Of The Devil (Piano Version)