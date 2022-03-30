Voivod Announces "Synchro Anarchy" North American Tour Dates
Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, have announced North American tour dates for this coming June. Tour dates are in support of the band's new album "Synchro Anarchy," which debuted at #2 on Billboard Canada's Hard Music Albums chart, #6 Current Hard Albums in the US, #7 on the UK's Rock & Metal chart and charted #7 in Germany among other countries including Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Belgium, and The Netherlands.
The tour will kick off in Trois Rivieres, Quebec on June 1 with 14 dates to follow and will wrap up on June 19 in Boston, MA. All ticket info and links can be found here.
Michel "Away" Langevin (drums) comments on the tour: "At last! After more than two years without touring, we are finally hitting the road in June 2022 in North America. We are thrilled to play the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest, It will also be exciting for us to play songs from Synchro Anarchy for the first time live! We can’t wait to see our old Voïvodian friends again and meet some new ones. See you then!"
The tour dates are as follows:
June 1 - Trois Rivieres, QC - L’Entité
June 2 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Music Theatre
June 3 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
June 4 - London, ON - The Music Hall
June 5 - Detroit, MI - Small’s
June 6 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
June 8 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
June 9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
June 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer Festival (There will be a Voivod beer)
June 11 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
June 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
June 14 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
June 15 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
June 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel
June 18 - Liverpool, NY - Sharkey’s
June 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
