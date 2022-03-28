Static Abyss Posts New Lyric Video "Labyrinth Of Veins" Online

Following on from the announcement from Autopsy’s Chris Reifert and Greg Wilkinson, that they have joined forces to create a new mouthpiece for a rotten age - Static Abyss and their debut studio album entitled "Labyrinth Of Veins" will be let loose on Peaceville on 22nd April. The duo have premiered a new lyric video, created by Matthew Vickerstaff, for the album’s title track.

"'Labyrinth Of Veins' slowly crawls evolving into a cacophonous wall of gloom. Unlike 'Jawbone Ritual,' this track remains slow and evil from front to back." explains Greg Wilkinson.

Static Abyss' debut studio album, "Labyrinth Of Veins," is an unnerving, multi-layered eerie concoction of dirty doom and death, Chris Reifert states the album themes are to “explore the echoes of insanity manifested through human existence.” The result; a sinister onslaught of, at times, slow and bludgeoning brutal metal whilst at others whipped into a storm of chaotic vile hysterics. The spirit of Autopsy is at times present in the truly titanic riffs swathed in chilling atmospheric guitar leads, whilst Chris’ seemingly bottomless pit of morbid inspiration from the dark & twisted corners of life permeate the release with his highly distinguishable delivery to further the descent into madness.

"Labyrinth of Veins" was recorded at Earhammer Studios in Oakland, CA, & Great American Music Hall, with engineering, mixing and mastering overseen by Greg himself. With the cover art appears courtesy of All Things Rotten.