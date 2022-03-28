Skid Row Announces Autumn UK Tour Dates

Reclaiming their title as the kings of hard rock, Skid Row today announce an almighty European and UK tour, following the news of their hotly anticipated, new studio album, "The Gang’s All Here," out 14 October 2022 with earMUSIC.

It’s a new era for Skid Row, with a new album, the recent debut of their brand-new single, the title track, "The Gang’s All Here" and a new powerhouse vocalist, singer Erik Grönwall, formerly of H.E.A.T, one of the best frontmen of this or any hard rock era, joining the family.

Skid Row will hit the UK hard this autumn with dates at O2 Academy venues in Glasgow, Sheffield, and Bristol, plus London’s prestigious O2 Forum Kentish Town, with special guests Winger, Phil X & The Drills and Collateral along for the ride.

The tour dates are as follows:

19 October Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

20 October Brighton, Chalk

21 October Cardiff, Y Plass

23 October Bristol, O2 Academy

24 October London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

25 October Nottingham, Rock City

27 October Manchester, O2 Ritz

28 October Sheffield, O2 Academy

29 October Liverpool, Grand Central Hall

31 October Glasgow, O2 Academy

01 November Newcastle, Northumbria University

03 November Cambridge, Junction

04 November Great Yarmouth, HRH Festival* (*Skid Row only)

18 November Norwich, Epic Studios** (** Skid Row and Collateral only)