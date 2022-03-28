Heidra Releases New Lyric Video "To Hell or Kingdom Come"

Last Friday, the third digital single from Heidra’s upcoming studio album was released. "To Hell or Kingdom Come" is the title track from the album and describes the beginning of the end of the journey for our heroes as they ride toward the final showdown. This song is by far the most majestic and dramatic of the three singles released, rising from guttural, brutal verses to epic crescendos, magnificent solos and a chorus that will have everyone singing along from the first listen.

"To Hell Or Kingdom Come" will be released in digital, CD and LP (two colours, each limited to 300 units) by Mighty Music on April 8th, 2022.