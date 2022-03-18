Heriot Posts New Music Video "Profound Morality" Online
New metal group Heriot have streamed the title track of their mighty debut EP, "Profound Morality," due 29th April via Church Road Records. You can check out the video below.
Julian Gage, drums, comments: "'Profound Morality' is the title track from our upcoming record. It illustrates the conflict of humanity in trying to maintain a clear conscience and how our weaknesses make us real. This song is unlike anything we’ve done before as Heriot."
