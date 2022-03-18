Battle Beast Unveils "Circus Of Doom" Bonus Track "The Lightbringer"

On January 21st, Battle Beast unleashed their brand new masterpiece "Circus of Doom," via Nuclear Blast. In true Battle Beast fashion, the 10 tracks blend true heavy metal with pop and rock-vibes, paired with Noora Louhimo’s unique voice.

Since its release, the album has entered the charts worldwide, including #1 in their homecountry Finland, #5 in Switzerland and #9 in Germany.

Today, they release their brand new stand-alone single "The Lightbringer," that is also contained on the bonus version of "Circus of Doom" set to be released on April 29th. Check out "The Lightbringer" here.

The band comments:

"We’re really happy to present you these two missing pieces of 'Circus of Doom' that didn’t quite fit the album, but still deserve to be blasted from loudspeakers around the world. 'Lightbringer' presents the more dark and orchestral side of Battle Beast, that knocks you down with a catchy chorus and an absolute hurricane of guitars. Hope you all dig this one!"