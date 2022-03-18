Nightwraith Releases "Genesthai" Music Video

Denver, Colorado-based melodic death metal unit Nightwraith has unveiled their latest video for "Genesthai." The track comes off the band’s upcoming full-length, "Offering," set for release on March 25 through Reaping Scythe Records.

A sonic experience that is both aggressive and textural, the songwriting on "Offering" is deliberate, concise, and thoughtful, while remaining heavy enough to please the death metal audience for which it was intended. Pulling inspiration from a wide array of bands and genres, Nightwraith has been refined into something truly unique. "It's like we took all the heavy parts from bands like Carcass and Enslaved and combined it with the warmth of classic bands like Thin Lizzy and Blue Oyster Cult," explains founding member Benjamin Pitts. "It has been really fun inserting rock guitar and organ tones into a genre that typically avoids these types of sounds."

Adds Pitts of latest single, "Genesthai,"; "During the process of writing this song, I knew we were making something special. The chorus is reminiscent of some early 2000s material from bands we grew up listening to, like Poison The Well and Cave In. It has an emotional element to it that I don’t often hear from bands that identify as death metal. There’s some fun guitar work in this track, especially in the bridge section where there are two different melodies that sit on top of each other perfectly. The lead section, written by [guitarist] Igor [Panasewicz], holds influences akin to the styles of guitar legends like Eddie Van Halen and Glenn Tipton. There are also acoustic guitars that serve as rhythm accompaniment during the lead section, which is all very ‘on brand’ for our style of blackened dad rock!

"The production of the video is much more artistic and serious than our previous video release, ‘Hedonic Adaptation,’" he continues. "I think this showcases our range and I love how it primarily focuses on us playing our instruments, rather than us just ‘rocking out.’ It kind of ties together with the song’s lyrical theme, which is basically death of the ego. The line, ‘the ego dies,’ is important to the song because it means that we are able to see beyond ourselves and realize the bigger picture: that everything is connected and life is fleeting, yet beautiful. I love how the visual concept of the video revolves around water, this is also part of the lyrical theme and represents how we are constantly moving in parallel with our surroundings and becoming part of something greater than our individual selves."