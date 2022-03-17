Månegarm Unveils New Music Video "En Snara Av Guld"

Band Photo: Manegarm (?)

Swedish folk metal mainstays Månegarm have made a name for themselves in the international scene by releasing nine full-length records since their debut, "Nordstjärnans Tidsålder," back in 1998. Now, the Scandinavian crew takes another stroll through ancient sagas and myths of long forgotten times on the successor to 2019’s chart-topping "Fornaldarsagor" with their upcoming 10th studio album, "Ynglingaättens Öde" (EN: the fate of the Ynglinga kin), out April 15, 2022 via Napalm Records.

At the head of the scene for more than 25 years and after smashing the staggering first single off the new full-length, entitled "Ulvhjärtat" (EN: the Wolfheart), the Swedish wolf pack unveils the second single, "En Snara Av Guld" (EN: a golden noose), a flattering, ballad-like yet powerful mid-tempo song. It starts off with a capturing, dusky intro that leads into a catchy, heavy tune with growls that alternate with clean singing and gentle vocal harmonies presented by Lea Grawsiö Lindström - the daughter of Månegarm vocalist Erik Grawsiö. The track is accompanied by a captivating cinematic official music video that leads into the band’s Nordic world of myths, telling the dark and vicious story of the golden noose.

Månegarm on "En Snara Av Guld":

"'En Snara Av Guld' is our newest single from the upcoming album and is one of the songs that we are most satisfied with. It's a grand, epic song that revolves around one simple but powerful melody; a melody that tells this gruesome story in a captivating way: the story about the Finnish daughter Skjalv who gets abducted and is forced to marry King Agne – the same man that killed her father. She finally gets her revenge on Agne and when the new day dawns, the King gets his final rest high up in the trees."