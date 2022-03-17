Origin Announces North American Tour Dates With Abysmal Dawn

This spring, genre-defining technical death metal giants, Origin, are gearing up for not one but two North American tours to celebrate their 25 year anniversary as a band. They will start their journey on May 5 with The Space Control Tour 2022, with co-headliners Misery Index.

Today, the band announces The Chaosmos Tour 2022 will kick off on May 23, this time with American death metal masters Abysmal Dawn as direct support. The 21-day trek will make stops in Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Minneapolis prior to its conclusion in Lawrence, Kansas on June 15. The opening bands include Brooklyn-based experimental metal outfit Tombs and Canadian technical death metal band Killitorous.

Drummer John Longstreth comments, "Here we are again! Announcing yet another tour! I am happy to report to you that Origin will be hitting the road with Abysmal Dawn, Tombs, and Killitorous! After a two year break, I think it's easy to understand that everyone may be a little apprehensive, nervous, or maybe just flat out rusty from a 2-year break of not doing what we love, and LUCKILY we get to share this new beginning with some familiar touring friends in Abysmal Dawn! No one is going to feel all that embarrassed about if I can't remember how to set up a drum kit, or if Charles Elliott has taken on clean singing, or someone forgets where their dirty, sweaty, stinky, salty stage laundry goes in the van! (it goes in the trailer, dear reader, NOT the van. in a blue Ikea bag, if ya must know). Along with us comes Ottawa's Killitorous, and Tombs from Brooklyn, NY to shake things up with everything black, death, tech, doom, and straight out METAL! So come out and get up close and see what all 4 of these bands have been ruminating in for the past 2 years! See you on tour!"

The tour dates are as follows:

May 23 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

May 25 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

May 26 - HQ - Denver, CO

May 27 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

May 28 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

May 29 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

May 30 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

May 31 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

June 1 - Full Circle Brewery District - Fresno, CA

June 2 - The Great Northern - San Francisco, CA

June 3 - Dantes - Portland, OR

June 4 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

June 5 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

June 7 - The Starlite Room -Edmonton, AB

June 8 - Dickens - Calgary, AB

June 10 - Good Hill - Winnipeg, MB

June 11 - The Caboose - Minneapolis, MN

June 12 - Crucible - Madison, WI

June 13 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

June 14 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

June 15 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS