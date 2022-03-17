Black Swan Releases New Music Video "Eagles Fly"
Vocalist Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group), guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), and drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big), otherwise known as Black Swan, will return with a second album, "Generation Mind," on April 8. In anticipation of the release, the band has shared a new music video for the song, "Eagles Fly," which can be seen below.
A music video for "Generation Mind" was also filmed in Los Angeles recently and fans can expect that to premiere in the coming weeks.
