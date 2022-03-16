Unbenign (Prostitute Disfigurement, Centurian, Nox) Premiere New Song "The Untenanted Epoch" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
Dutch black metal band Unbenign premiere a new song entitled “The Untenanted Epoch”, taken from their upcoming self-titled Debut album, which set for co-release by Satanath Records and Asgard Hass Productions on April 16th.
The group includes former and current memebers of Prostitute Disfigurement, Centurian, and Nox. Michiel van der Plicht (Carach Angren, Pestilence, ex-God Dethroned) played session drums on their debut release and also handled the recording, mixing, and mastering.
The cover artwork is by Bram Bruyneel, and the logo was created by Christophe Szpajdel.
