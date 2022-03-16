Nema Premiere New Song "Lahar" From Upcoming New Album "Animalia"
Nema premiere a new song entitled “Lahar”, taken from their upcoming new album "Animalia", which will be out in stores April 20th via Liquid Sun Records.
Check out now "Lahar" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Awakening Sun Premiere New Song "Letting Go"
- Next Article:
Unbenign Premiere New Song "The Untenanted Epoch"
0 Comments on "Nema Premiere New Song 'Lahar'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.