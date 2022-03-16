Father Befouled Premiere New Track "Salivating Faithlessness" From Upcoming New Album "Crowned in Veneficum"

Georgia-based death metal band Father Befouled premiere a new track titled “Salivating Faithlessness”, taken from their upcoming new album "Crowned in Veneficum".

The outing features cover art by Kevin Rita andwill be released by Everlasting Spew Records on March 25th in CD, tape, and digital formats.A vinyl edition is expected in late 2022.