Tungsten Releases New Music Video "March Along"

Swedish symphonic metal quartet Tungsten have released their new riff-heavy single "March Along," taken from their third album, "Bliss," due for release 17th June via Arising Empire. You can check it out below.

On the new single, drummer Anders Johansson comments: "This song is one of my personal favourites, even though I love them all. The groove in 'March Along' is really nice and creates an urge to headbang."

The quartet's third offering is their heaviest and darkest album to date, with the typical ingredients that define Tungsten's music also breaking new ground and exploring fresh territories. The hooklines are stronger and more dynamic, with lyrics taking a darker turn whilst still focusing on relatable themes.

Andersson continues: "It all came naturally. Creating and recording this album truly put us in touch with the feeling of bliss. Nick and Karl, who wrote the music, have really shown their skills and musical talents. Bliss explores new musical ideas but is still based in the genre that we established in the band from the beginning."

"Bliss" was recorded at Harm Studios, Trelleborg (Sweden). Nick Johansson once again took care of the mixing, mastering and production duties with the albums artwork taken care of by Andreas Marschall.