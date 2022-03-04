Famyne Uploads New Single "Once More"

Garden-fresh trail-blazers from the UK, Famyne drag Doom kicking and screaming into the 21st century and today release their new single "Once More," taken from their upcoming album "The Ground Below" out May 13th 2022. Svart Records is proud to unleash the band’s next single which is now available to check out here.

The band comments on the track, "'Once More' is about a person's daily trials and the means by which they find escape; something of a 'Covid tune', it originally came from a simple melody played over a riff, spawning a freestyle jam in which almost the entire song was born spontaneously. It just spilled out of us. In the months afterwards, it then had to be finished remotely, due to all of England going into the first lockdown! The song is a departure for us in terms of style, but we truly enjoyed its process of creation."