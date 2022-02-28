Wyvern Posts New Music Video "Black Medicine" Online

French progressive metal outfit Wyvern has posted a new music video online for the song, "Black Medicine." You can check it out below. The track comes from the new album, "Radiations," which is scheduled to be released on March 18th through Wormholedeath worldwide.

A message states: "From harsh and strong riffs to smooth and soaring atmospheres, mixing amplified guitars with new and organic electronic sonorities, this is how the band wants to tell their stories."