Allegaeon Guitarist Greg Burgess Explains New Album "Damnum" And More
Death metal as a genre is so diverse. From its origins as a thrash metal spin off to arguably the most popular and imitated sub-genre in all of metal, death metal has given listeners so much since the 1980s. Two of the most endearing areas of death metal are the technical and the melodic and when a band combines them, they're sure to be worth listening to. One such group would be Allegaeon, formed just over fifteen years ago as Allegiance, before changing their name in 2008.
This past Friday, Allegaeon unleashed their sixth album, "DAMNUM," once again through Metal Blade Records. To find out more about this release, the recruitment of drummer Jeff Saltzman and more, Metal Underground caught up with guitarist and founding member Greg Burgess. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
