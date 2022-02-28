White Skull Signs With Rock Of Angels Records

Italian power metallers White Skull have signed with ROAR! Rock of Angels Records.

Sharp voice, screaming guitars, hammering rhythms, a stunning mixture of power and melody; the result is a high incendiary gradation sound, coming from the heart of five musicians! All this is White Skull! After two demo tapes, one EP, three compilations and ten full-length albums in a career that spans for over 30 years with countless club and festival live shows, it was about time for White Skull to find their rightful home under ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records to release their new and upcoming album.

Tony “Mad” Fontò comments on the signing: "The proposal to sign for ROAR came from our longtime friend Chris (Boltendahl, Grave Digger) who recommended these guys to us for our new album. There was an excellent feeling immediately, they made the important decisions quickly and a working plan dedicated to the future of the band. We're honored and excited to be part of the family Rock Of Angels Records, can't think of a better place to call home for White SkulL. Big news are coming. Stay tuned!"