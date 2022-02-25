Inception Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Broken One"
Spain's deathcore outfit Inception premiere a new song and music video “The Broken One”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Pablo Perona - Vocals
Alex Hilario - Vocals
Jesús Morales - Guitar
Miguel Mejias - Guitar
Fede González - Bass
Adrián Mañas - Drums
What's Next?
