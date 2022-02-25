"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Vorlust Premiere New Song & NSFW Music Video "Tormenta" From Upcoming New Album "Lick The Flesh"

posted Feb 25, 2022 at 2:50 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Vorlust - featuring singer/bassist Marcelle "Cunnus" Marais , guitarists Sonny Reinhardt (Necrot) and Dustin Ponkoh (Dipygus), and drummer Cody Stein - premiere their new NSFW music video and single "Tormenta" The track is of their debut album "Lick The Flesh", due out later this year.

Comment the band:

""Tormenta' is our first single off the album Lick The Flesh and our debut music video. A collaboration between Marcelle Marais and Eva Tusquets who filmed and edited the video. A tormented and visceral depiction of a fierce pack of women in a ritualized setting of beastly heavy metal."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Vorlust Premiere NSFW Music Video 'Tormenta'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 