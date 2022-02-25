Vorlust Premiere New Song & NSFW Music Video "Tormenta" From Upcoming New Album "Lick The Flesh"

Vorlust - featuring singer/bassist Marcelle "Cunnus" Marais , guitarists Sonny Reinhardt (Necrot) and Dustin Ponkoh (Dipygus), and drummer Cody Stein - premiere their new NSFW music video and single "Tormenta" The track is of their debut album "Lick The Flesh", due out later this year.

Comment the band:

""Tormenta' is our first single off the album Lick The Flesh and our debut music video. A collaboration between Marcelle Marais and Eva Tusquets who filmed and edited the video. A tormented and visceral depiction of a fierce pack of women in a ritualized setting of beastly heavy metal."