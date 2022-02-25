Vorlust Premiere New Song & NSFW Music Video "Tormenta" From Upcoming New Album "Lick The Flesh"
Vorlust - featuring singer/bassist Marcelle "Cunnus" Marais , guitarists Sonny Reinhardt (Necrot) and Dustin Ponkoh (Dipygus), and drummer Cody Stein - premiere their new NSFW music video and single "Tormenta" The track is of their debut album "Lick The Flesh", due out later this year.
Comment the band:
""Tormenta' is our first single off the album Lick The Flesh and our debut music video. A collaboration between Marcelle Marais and Eva Tusquets who filmed and edited the video. A tormented and visceral depiction of a fierce pack of women in a ritualized setting of beastly heavy metal."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Thorium Premiere New Song & Music Video "My Decay"
- Next Article:
Inception Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Vorlust Premiere NSFW Music Video 'Tormenta'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.