Misery Index Reveals New Album "Complete Control" Details

Band Photo: Misery Index (?)

Two decades into their venerable careers, Baltimore-based death metal savants, Misery Index, are back with the forthcoming release of their new record, "Complete Control," which will be available worldwide via Century Media Records on May 13.

"Complete Control" was mixed by Will Putney, mastered by Jens Bogren / Fascination Street studios and features artwork by Matt Lombard, which can be seen below.

Misery Index bassist/vocalist Jason Netherton states about "Complete Control": "We are super stoked to present our new album 'Complete Control' - a pandemic-spawned 9-track opus of vitriolic death metal which draws heavily on our enduring brutal hardcore and grindcore influences. We tracked the album in September and October of 2021, and it was subsequently mixed by Will Putney prior to being mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street studios. The cover features the visceral, uncanny work of visual artist Matt Lombard, which to us hammers home the contradictory forces of control and chaos which define our modern age. The album's central lyrical themes focus on these competing forces of control and chaos; they interrogate ‘power’ as something that is not always wielded with brute force in the modern age (through violence), but moreso as a control-society where it manifests on a self-governing, individual level. ALSO, we are looking very much forward to hitting the road again this year! Starting with a run of dates with our old friends Origin and Wolf King in North America, leading into festival appearances, a West Coast US tour and an EU headliner coming later this year. Until then, see you all soon and keep hammering the nails!"

"Complete Control," the seventh studio album and Century Media debut for Misery Index, is a riff-driven assault that captures the tension of the modern condition and channels it into 9 songs of ripping end-times death metal. Spewing with Orwellian invective and razor-sharp songwriting, Complete Control is a much-needed hammer to the face; a wake-up call for the disaffected and dispossessed.

The first single and video off "Complete Control" will launch on Friday, March 11 to support the start of the album’s pre-order campaign. Mark your calendars and look out for further details about available album formats and much more coming soon.

Tracklisting:

1. Administer The Dagger

2. The Eaters And The Eaten

3. Complete Control

4. Necessary Suffering

5. Rites Of Cruelty

6. Conspiracy Of None

7. Infiltrators

8. Reciprocal Repulsion

9. Now Defied!