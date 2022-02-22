Evil Invaders Releases New Music Video "Sledgehammer Justice"

Band Photo: Evil Invaders (?)

Belgian unit Evil Invaders attack and take no prisoners! "Sledgehammer Justice," the second single and most extreme song of their upcoming album, "Shattering Reflection," is a furious outburst blending traditional heavy metal with speed and thrash standards, in which the Belgian quartet goes full throttle with hammering rhythms and guitar solo madness! The single comes along with a thrilling music video chock full of authentic 80s vibes and horror elements that will shake you to the core!

"Sledgehammer Justice" delivers another powerful taste of what to expect from their new full-length. The album follows previous record Feed Me Violence (2017), which was highly acclaimed by fans and the international press (Deaf Forever 9,5/10 [DE], Rock Tribune 9/10 [BE], Powerplay 9/10 [UK], Spark 5/6 [CZ]).

Evil Invaders on "Sledgehammer Justice":

"‘Sledgehammer Justice’ is the most straight-forward song from our upcoming record Shattering Reflection. It has the coolest videoclip we've released so far! This skull-crushing bomb of adrenaline is gonna drive you wild."