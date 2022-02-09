Burning Witches Signs With Napalm Records; Expected To Begin Work On New Album Later This Year

Switzerland's hottest heavy metal export Burning Witches is gearing up for the next spellbinding ritual in the band's history by joining forces with Napalm Records, as the five-piece has just inked a worldwide contract with the premier rock and metal label.

Breaking the scene with their self-titled debut in 2017 and immediately entering the Swiss album charts, this powerhouse force of trailblazing women has been on a bewitching mission to conquer the world with traditional thundering heavy metal ever since. Previous albums "Hexenhammer" (2018) and "Dance With The Devil" (2020) both landed top chart positions in Germany and Switzerland, and led to the unit's most successful record to date, "The Witch Of The North" (2021 - #16 GER album charts, #6 CH album charts). With their smashing appearances at festivals like the legendary Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze and Rock Harz Open Air, as well as touring with greats such as Grave Digger, Burning Witches are now ready to conjure their next sonic feast, all dedicated to the spirit of true heavy metal. Stay tuned for more!

Burning Witches on the signing:

"Oh this is exciting news: with pride we announce our new label partner, Napalm Records! We are looking forward to our co-operation with one of the best metal labels in the world! This is the next step in the Witches chapter, and we are super enthusiastic about our new partner, our collaboration and our future with the prime Austrian metal company! We are focused, charged and are really looking forward to new challenges and adventures yet to come – WE stand as ONE!!!"

Thomas Caser, CEO Napalm Records adds:

"Burning Witches are currently one of the hottest metal acts out there. This energy and drive fits perfectly with the quintessence of Napalm Records. We are looking forward to taking the band to the next level with full force!"