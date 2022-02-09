Lethal Fright Shares Music Video For Blaze Bayley Collaboration "Low Frequencies"

Lethal Fright has released a new single and music video for "Low Frequencies," featuring very special appearances of Blaze Bayley (Solo, Wolfsbane, ex-Iron Maiden), Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater) and Jonas Schütz (Sacrosanct, Sapiency). Lethal Fright is led by Douglas Arruda (vocals and bass) and also have Nunes Italiano on the guitars.

"Low Frequencies" stands out for having a lot of groove and will be one of the songs on the next album, scheduled or mid-2022. Having the enigmatic title "LF-MMXX," the sequel promises elaborate songs, offering common themes between the songs although not envisioned as a concept album," said the vocalist and leader of the band, Douglas Arruda.

"Low Frequencies" was produced by the band itself, and mixed by the legendary producer Kevin Shirley, who became famous for working with Aerosmith, Rush, Journey, Silverchair and other popular names. He worked with Dream Theater, and produced every Iron Maiden album since the 2000s. ”Working with Kevin was surreal, Nunes and I are fans from one of his greatest productions, the Scenes From a Memory album from Dream Theater. A true masterpiece!” said the vocalist. “It was a unique opportunity, and also on a way to experiment. In fact, the members’ passion for both Iron Maiden and Dream Theater goes further with this release. "Somehow Low Frequencies combines the best elements from these two bands, within our vision and interpretation of course! Now imagine what is having Blaze Bayley and Derek Sherinian collaborating on the same song? Sounds like a dream!."

"Low Frequencies" is an allusion to the communications used by submarines. When they are on the depth, they are only reachable through very low frequency waves. In a way, the band tried an analogy to everything that is subliminal in communications these days.

In addition to Kevin Shirley, the album was remastered by Tony Lindgren of Fascination Studios in Sweden, who has worked with Angra, Sepultura, Kreator and other big names. "This song has very heavy riffs, we recorded it with a 7-string guitar and with a lower tuning." "It’s a very direct, intense song. We were focused on delivering the message of the lyrics musically." added Douglas.