AngelBlast Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Throne of Ashes"
Swedish-Canadian death metal project AngelBlast premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Throne of Ashes", which will be available January 28th, 2022 via Norway’s Edged Circle Productions.
Check out now "Throne of Ashes" in its entirety below.
Comment AngelBlast:
“While the previous release was the band in an embryonic stage, Throne of Ashes feels now like a true realization of the AngelBlast sound. A swirling venomous storm of energy, aggression, and atmosphere!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Olde Throne Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Roadkiller Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "AngelBlast Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.