AngelBlast Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Throne of Ashes"

Swedish-Canadian death metal project AngelBlast premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Throne of Ashes", which will be available January 28th, 2022 via Norway’s Edged Circle Productions.

Check out now "Throne of Ashes" in its entirety below.





Comment AngelBlast:

“While the previous release was the band in an embryonic stage, Throne of Ashes feels now like a true realization of the AngelBlast sound. A swirling venomous storm of energy, aggression, and atmosphere!”