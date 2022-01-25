Roadkiller Premiere New Single & Music Video "Slicker Than Oil" From Upcoming New Album "Pick Of The Litter"
Speed and punk-infused heavy metal outfit Roadkiller premiere their new single and music video "Slicker Than Oil", featuring drummer Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, ex-Discordance Axis, ex-Human Remains). The track is of off their upcoming record "Pick Of The Litter", that will be out later this year.
Tells frontwoman Phil:
"This is the second single off of my upcoming record Pick Of The Litter, featuring the inimitable Dave Witte who nailed my song 'Slicker than Oil.' We shot down at Graffiti Pier, directed and filmed by my awesome crust-lord, drone pilot friend; Botgrinder."
