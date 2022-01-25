Olde Throne Premiere New Song "an Gorta Mór (Part I)" From Upcoming New Album "an Gorta Mór"
Christchurch, New Zealand-based black metal unit Olde Throne premiere a new song entitled “an Gorta Mór (Part I)”, taken from their upcoming new album "an Gorta Mór".
The album is described as “a tribute to the tragedy of the great famine in Ireland from 1845 to 1852” and will be released by Naturmacht Productions on February 11.
0 Comments on "Olde Throne Premiere New Song"
