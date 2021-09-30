Lock Up Reveals New Album "The Dregs Of Hades" Details; Releases "Dark Force Of Conviction" Video

Grindcore supergroup Lock Up has today unleashed the first single/video off their new album "The Dregs of Hades". You can check out the video for "Dark Force Of Conviction" below. Recorded in various parts of the world and mixed by Seba Puente at AudioCustom Studio in Santiago, Chile, the album features the dual vomit storms of Kevin Sharp (Brutal Truth) and the returning Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear). Joining the band on skin battery is Adam Jarvis (Misery Index, Pig Destroyer), with grind mammoth Shane Embury (Napalm Death) handling the low-end terror and Anton Reisenegger (Brujeria, Pentagram (Chile)) providing the rusted six-string riff carnage. The visual insanity is the work of Chariot Of Black Moth.

"The Dregs of Hades" will be released in various formats on November 26, 2021. Pre-order it here.

Tracklisting:

1. Death Itself, Brother Of Sleep

2. Hell Will Plague The Ruins

3. The Dregs Of Hades

4. Black Illumination

5. Dark Force Of Conviction

6. Misdirection Thief

7. Dead Legions

8. Triumph Of The Grotesque

9. Nameless Death

10. A Sinful Life Of Power

11. Ashes

12. The Blind Beast

13. Reign On In Hell

14. Crucifixion of Distorted Existence