"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

AC/DC Shares New Music Video "Through The Mists Of Time"

posted Sep 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Hard rock legends AC/DC has posted a new music video online for the song, "Through The Mists Of Time." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Power Up," which was released through Columbia Records/Sony Australia in November of last year and is the fifth song from the twelve track record to be released as a single.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "AC/DC Shares New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 