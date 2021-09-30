AC/DC Shares New Music Video "Through The Mists Of Time"
Hard rock legends AC/DC has posted a new music video online for the song, "Through The Mists Of Time." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Power Up," which was released through Columbia Records/Sony Australia in November of last year and is the fifth song from the twelve track record to be released as a single.
