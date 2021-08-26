Immortal Guardian Shares New Music Video "Candlelight"

The extreme progressive/power metal group Immortal Guardian have unveiled a music video for "Candlelight," the latest single from their critically acclaimed concept album "Psychosomatic." The clip which was produced by Brett Rivera and features former Cirque Du Soleil performer Olga Pikhienko and world-renown dancer Danny Davalos filmed at the location at the Valley of Fire outside Las Vegas – is being released in the wake of the band's return to the road, which began last week with a concert in their newly adopted hometown and was followed by a show in guitarist/keyboardist Gabriel Guardian’s original hometown of Harlingen, Texas.

Watch "Candlelight" below.

Says Gabriel, "'Candlelight' is a beautiful song written by (vocalist) Carlos Zema as a tribute to all of our loved ones that passed away during these hard times. 2020 was a very difficult year for all of us, with lockdowns, deaths in the family and having to cancel all of our plans as a band. Making our album 'Psychosomatic' helped us cope with the tough times and be able to channel our thoughts and emotions into lyrics and melodies. ‘Candlelight’ was a very tough song for Carlos and I to do with all of the emotional weight it brought, but in the end, we were very happy with how it came out and finalized on the album. This song goes out to all our friends, family and heroes who are no longer with us today."