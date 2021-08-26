Illusory Releases New Lyric Video "A Poem I Couldn't Rhyme"
Greece's prog power Illusory are sharing their new lyric video for the heroic rhapsody "A Poem I Couldn't Rhyme" in support of their third album “Crimson Wreath” released on May 21st via Rockshots Records.
"This is a song with heavy riffing, a song where vocal lines are almost fighting against guitar and keys themes. However, the whole outcome gives you peace - finally! Based on a nightmare of a story or vice versa, this lyric video is filled with emotions and emphatical images, portraying a story which could easily be never-ending." adds the band.
The lyric video for "A Poem I Couldn't Rhyme" can be viewed below.
