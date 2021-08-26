Ad Infinitum Reveals New Album Details; Releases "Unstoppable" Music Video

Symphonic metal outfit Ad Infinitum return with their bewitching second offering, "Chapter II - Legacy," out October 29, 2021 via Napalm Records! After dropping their debut back in 2020 and with its very first single, "Marching on Versailles," riding high at more than 1.8M video views to date, the highly talented unit didn't put the brakes on. Instead, they transformed pandemic fatigue into heavier soundscapes without sacrificing their signature aura.

A first glimpse of what can be expected from the album is delivered by vibrant first single "Unstoppable," alongside an explosive music video. The song reflects the band’s attitude in the best way and immediately catches the listener with its intriguing chorus.

Ad Infinitum on the new single:

"We are very happy to finally unveil the first track from our upcoming album, 'Chapter II - Legacy.' Saying that we’ve been impatient to share our work on this record is an understatement. We hope you will enjoy - as much as we do - the first taste of an album that represents the evolution and growth of the band very well."

Symphonic metal onslaught Ad Infinitum are no stranger to the scene. With their spellbinding debut album, "Chapter I - Monarchy" (2020), brought to life in the middle of a global pandemic, the foursome reached millions of plays on streaming platforms. Furthermore, frontwoman Melissa Bonny is consistently drawn to exciting musical collaborations, as she recently unveiled the brand new band The Dark Side Of The Moon and their bittersweet reinterpretation of Florence & The Machine's Game Of Thrones soundtrack song, "Jenny Of Oldstones". In addition, Bonny's exciting feature with Feuerschwanz on the song "Ding" (Seed-cover) has already gained over 2.6 million views on YouTube since its release. Now, she sets her focus back to her main musical force as Ad Infinitum – with Adrian Thessenvitz (guitars), Korbinian Benedict (bass) and Niklas Müller (drums) – will unveil its new opus, "Chapter II - Legacy."

"Chapter II - Legacy" surprises with a melting pot of different influences and a contrast between super heavy riffs, sometimes even djent/metalcore-like touches and catchy hook lines and melodies, giving the band's sophomore album a modern and equally timeless touch. The lyrics have, just like on their debut album, been inspired by a historical figure: the paradoxical life and afterlife of Vlad The Impaler, also known as Dracula, inspired the themes and questions of this album.

Ad Infinitum adds:

"'Chapter II - Legacy' holds a very special place in our heart. It represents months and months of hard work of four bandmates, for a result that we are proud to call 'self-produced.' For this record, we decided to work without the influence of an external producer during the songwriting process and to team up with Elias Holmlid for the beautiful and epic orchestrations and of course with Jacob Hansen who recorded [vocals], mixed, mastered and participated to the post production. A younger and heavier sound that defines Ad Infinitum like never before."

"Chapter II - Legacy" once again showcases the indispensable creativity of Ad Infinitum – featuring twelve complex, marvelous tracks highlighting their sonic development and undeniable symphonic strength. Such talent can be witnessed with opener "Reinvented," lurking with lovely piano tunes and erupting in intense riffage in the blink of an eye. Right away, the music reflects the extremely multifaceted voice of Melissa Bonny – ranging from crystal clear vocals to impressively powerful screams and menacing growls. Hailing from hell, hard-hitting "Afterlife" features the vocal power of Nils Molin (Amaranthe, Dynazty), merging in perfect harmony with Melissa’s incredibly haunting delivery. Songs like "Your Enemy" and cinematic grand finale "Lullaby" leave no scope for weakness and unveil the heaviest side of Ad Infinitum to date. This grasping hymn is far from lulling you to sleep, as the eclectically versatile sonic world of Ad Infinitum immediately induces you to listen to Chapter II - Legacy again, right from the beginning!

Tracklist:

1. Reinvented

2. Unstoppable

3. Inferno

4. Your Enemy

5. Afterlife (feat. Nils Molin)

6. Breathe

7. Animals

8. Into the Night

9. Son Of Wallachia

10. My Justice, Your Pain

11. Haunted

12. Lullaby

"Chapter II - Legacy" will be available in the following formats:

-1 CD Digipak

-1 LP Gatefold Black

-1 CD Digipak + Patch (limited to 200 copies worldwide)

-Digital Album