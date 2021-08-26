Ghost Bath Debuts "Convince Me To Bleed" Music Video

Recently, atmospheric black metallers Ghost Bath announced their fourth full-length album, "Self Loather" will be released on October 29th via Nuclear Blast Records. On the album, the band closes out the trilogy—tragedy, ecstasy, and dread/hatred—and hosts their most devastating and dark music to date. Today, the band releases the music video for "Convince Me to Bleed." Watch the video that was edited and directed by Austin Scherzberg as well as written and co-directed by John Olivier below.

Ghost Bath's fourth full-length sets the mood meter to desolation/antipathy—and never quite let's go. Produced by the band with Xander Moser engineering at Tree Speak Recording Studio in Minneapolis and mixed by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Bosse-De-Nage) at The Atomic Garden Recording Studios in Oakland, Self Loather is a sonic exercise in shadow, nuance, and, most of all, power. The band enlisted Zdzislaw Beksinski to create the cover artwork which was licensed through the Muzeum Historyczne w Sanoku.

Below is the "Self Loather" tracklist:

1. Convince Me to Bleed

2. Hide from the Sun (feat. CJ McMahon of Thy Art Is Murder)

3. Shrines of Bone

4. Sanguine Mask

5. Crystal Lattice

6. Sinew and Vein (feat. Graf of Psychonaut 4)

7. I hope death finds me well

8. For it is a Veil

9. Unbearable

10. Flickering Wicks of Black