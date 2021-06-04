Hurakan Premiere New Single & Music Video "Umbra"
Paris, France-based death metal/deathcore outfit Hurakan premiere a new single and music video “Umbra”, streaming via YouTube below. The track was released June 3, 2021 via Lacerated Enemy Records.
