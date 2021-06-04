Reaping Asmodeia Premiere New Cover Of Decapitated’s "Day 69 "

Minneapolis-based progressive/technical death metal outfit Reaping Asmodeia premiere their take on Decapitated’s “Day 69”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells the promo text:

"Originally found on the Polish band’s 2006 album Organic Hallucinosis - and is a bludgeoning taste of what this Minneapolis modern death metal trio is capable of, with more to follow in the coming months."