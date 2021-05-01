Exclusive
Vokonis Premiere Debut Single off New Album "Odyssey" On Metalunderground.com
Vokonis will release their fourth studio album ”Odyssey” On May 7th. More dynamically diverse than ever, the 6 new tracks feature guest musician Per Wiberg (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Kamchatka) on Keyboard. Odyssey is Vokonis' first true prog-record.
The heavy prog-metal-trio, Vokonis, is here to daze you with their furious sludge-vibe and
melodic passages. Drenched in blasting distortion, melody, and menace, Vokonis is ready to fully blossom as the progressive beast they’ve held within since 2015. With a style that ranges from heavy riffage, face-melting layers of fuzz, and gritty, howling vocals to utterly clean, dreamlike soundscapes, they aim to completely immerse you in their songwriting. As you share a psychedelic and thrilling journey Vokonis will have shown their range from full-
blown doom to melodically blissful passages.
Listen to "Through The Depths" below!
You can connect to Vokonis' socials here:
Vokonis guitarist/vocalist Simon Ohlsson recently spoke with Metal Underground about "Odyssey," in a video interview which can be seen below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Rings Of Saturn Dropped By Nuclear Blast
- Next Article:
Hannes Grossmann (Ex-Necrophagist) Premieres Song
0 Comments on "Vokonis Debut Single Off New Album, 'Odyssey'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.