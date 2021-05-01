Exclusive

Vokonis Premiere Debut Single off New Album "Odyssey" On Metalunderground.com

Vokonis will release their fourth studio album ”Odyssey” On May 7th. More dynamically diverse than ever, the 6 new tracks feature guest musician Per Wiberg (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Kamchatka) on Keyboard. Odyssey is Vokonis' first true prog-record.

The heavy prog-metal-trio, Vokonis, is here to daze you with their furious sludge-vibe and

melodic passages. Drenched in blasting distortion, melody, and menace, Vokonis is ready to fully blossom as the progressive beast they’ve held within since 2015. With a style that ranges from heavy riffage, face-melting layers of fuzz, and gritty, howling vocals to utterly clean, dreamlike soundscapes, they aim to completely immerse you in their songwriting. As you share a psychedelic and thrilling journey Vokonis will have shown their range from full-

blown doom to melodically blissful passages.

Listen to "Through The Depths" below!

Vokonis guitarist/vocalist Simon Ohlsson recently spoke with Metal Underground about "Odyssey," in a video interview which can be seen below: