Rings Of Saturn Dropped By Nuclear Blast Over Unspecified Threats

Nuclear Blast, one of the biggest record companies in metal music, has announced that they have today dropped deathcore band Rings Of Saturn from the label. A statement from the company reads as follows:

"Nuclear Blast has a long-standing history of supporting its artists, treating them with the utmost respect and integrity. This included Lucas Mann and Rings Of Saturn. Nuclear Blast is proud to provide this support and strives to make all its artists feel comfortable that they have a transparent, honest relationship with their label.

"Sadly, Lucas Mann on behalf of Rings Of Saturn has brazenly threatened to issue public statements “condemning Nuclear Blast in the strongest terms possible” if the label does not give in to his baseless demands. While Nuclear Blast is truly shocked and saddened by Lucas Mann’s actions, Nuclear Blast also does not tolerate threats. Accordingly, Rings Of Saturn have been dropped from the label."

More details will almost certainly be revealed soon.