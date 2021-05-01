Hannes Grossmann (Ex-Necrophagist/Obscura) Premieres New Single “The Great Designer”

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Drummer Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, ex-Necrophagist/Obscura) premieres his new single “The Great Designer“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Grossmann's new solo full-length “To Where The Light Retreats” is due out on June 01st.