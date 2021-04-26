Deathstars Reschedules European Tour Dates To 2022
Due to the current world situation with Covid-19, the Swedish death glam sensation Deathstars have had to postpone their European tour dates to 2022.
Singer Whiplasher Bernadotte states: "Since the pandemic obviously still makes it impossible for bands to perform in the flesh, the tour will be postponed yet another round. We aim to hit the stages all over the planet, starting with Europe in spring 2022."
The band are currently working on their next studio album, and will hit our stages with fresh material and brand new tunes next year. All tickets purchased will be valid for the new dates and venues.
Don't miss the chance to catch the band on one of the following dates in 2022:
14.01. DE Berlin – Hole 44
15.01. DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
16.01. DE München – Hansa39
17.01. CH Zürich - Plaza
18.01. IT Milan – Legend
19.01. IT Rome – Largo
21.01. FR Lyon – Rock N Eat Live
22.01. ES Barcelona – Apolo 2
23.01. ES Madrid – Shoko Live
24.01. FR Toulouse – Connexion Live
25.01. FR Paris – La Maroquinerie
26.01. UK Nottingham – Rescue Rooms
27.01. UK Glasgow – G2
28.01. UK Manchester – Academy 3
29.01. UK London – O2 Academy Islington
30.01. BE Antwerp – Kavka
01.02. LU Esch-Sur-Alzette – Rockhal
02.02. DE Köln - Luxor
03.02. NL Utrecht – Tivoli Vredenburg
04.02. DE Hamburg – Markthalle
10.02. UA Kiev – Atlas
11.02. BY Minsk – RE:PUBLIC
12.02. RU St. Petersburg – Aurora Hall
13.02. RU Moscow – Arbat Hall
17.02. SE Stockholm – Klubben
18.02. SE Gothenburg – Pustervik
19.02. SE Malmö - KB
07.04. DK Copenhagen – Pumpehuset
09.04. FI Tampere – Olympia
10.04. FI Helsinki – Tavastia
11.04. EE Tallinn – Tapper Club
12.04. LV Riga- Melna Piektdiena
13.04. LT Vilnius – Vakaris
14.04. PL Warsaw – Hydrozagadka
16.04. HU Budapest - A38 Ship
17.04. RO Cluj – Form Space
18.04. RO Bucharest – Quantic
20.04. SI Ljubljana – Orto Bar
21.04. AT Vienna – Szene
22.04. CZ Prague – Meet Factory
23.04. DE Leipzig – Hellraiser
24.04. DE Hannover – Musikzentrum
