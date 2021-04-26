Deathstars Reschedules European Tour Dates To 2022

Due to the current world situation with Covid-19, the Swedish death glam sensation Deathstars have had to postpone their European tour dates to 2022.

Singer Whiplasher Bernadotte states: "Since the pandemic obviously still makes it impossible for bands to perform in the flesh, the tour will be postponed yet another round. We aim to hit the stages all over the planet, starting with Europe in spring 2022."

The band are currently working on their next studio album, and will hit our stages with fresh material and brand new tunes next year. All tickets purchased will be valid for the new dates and venues.

Don't miss the chance to catch the band on one of the following dates in 2022:

14.01. DE Berlin – Hole 44

15.01. DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann

16.01. DE München – Hansa39

17.01. CH Zürich - Plaza

18.01. IT Milan – Legend

19.01. IT Rome – Largo

21.01. FR Lyon – Rock N Eat Live

22.01. ES Barcelona – Apolo 2

23.01. ES Madrid – Shoko Live

24.01. FR Toulouse – Connexion Live

25.01. FR Paris – La Maroquinerie

26.01. UK Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

27.01. UK Glasgow – G2

28.01. UK Manchester – Academy 3

29.01. UK London – O2 Academy Islington

30.01. BE Antwerp – Kavka

01.02. LU Esch-Sur-Alzette – Rockhal

02.02. DE Köln - Luxor

03.02. NL Utrecht – Tivoli Vredenburg

04.02. DE Hamburg – Markthalle

10.02. UA Kiev – Atlas

11.02. BY Minsk – RE:PUBLIC

12.02. RU St. Petersburg – Aurora Hall

13.02. RU Moscow – Arbat Hall

17.02. SE Stockholm – Klubben

18.02. SE Gothenburg – Pustervik

19.02. SE Malmö - KB

07.04. DK Copenhagen – Pumpehuset

09.04. FI Tampere – Olympia

10.04. FI Helsinki – Tavastia

11.04. EE Tallinn – Tapper Club

12.04. LV Riga- Melna Piektdiena

13.04. LT Vilnius – Vakaris

14.04. PL Warsaw – Hydrozagadka

16.04. HU Budapest - A38 Ship

17.04. RO Cluj – Form Space

18.04. RO Bucharest – Quantic

20.04. SI Ljubljana – Orto Bar

21.04. AT Vienna – Szene

22.04. CZ Prague – Meet Factory

23.04. DE Leipzig – Hellraiser

24.04. DE Hannover – Musikzentrum