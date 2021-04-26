Seven Spires Releases New Single "The Cursed Muse"

Acclaimed US quartet Seven Spires have released a brand new single entitled 'The Cursed Muse' today. The song sees the group seamlessly blending their love of heavy, symphonic and black metal into a mesmerising mixture that is fast, furious and catchy.

"'The Cursed Muse' sees the reintroduction of the exhausted hero from our two albums released to date," the band explain. "Haunted by demons of his past, this sea captain turned psychopomp contemplates the future: a lonesome eternity riddled with regret, resentment and the crushing belief that he does not deserve happiness."

The single serves as an appetiser for a forthcoming epic new studio album by Seven Spires due out this autumn via Frontiers, more details of which will be revealed soon.

Seven Spires specialise in melancholic tales and tenebrous grandeur. Part bittersweet melodic metal anthems, part apocalyptic melodic death/black metal and part Romantic Classical poets, they are storytellers who draw from across the traditional metal spectrum and beyond to weave tragedies of demons, death, love and the peculiarities of the human condition. The group formed while its members were studying at the world renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston (Massachusetts), so needless to say they have a built-in work ethic that has enabled them to be fast recognised as masters of their craft.

Their second album, "Emerald Seas," released in early 2020 via Frontiers, was a highly emotional, dark and theatrical listening experience. As with their debut, they collaborated with Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Kamelot, Epica) for its mixing and mastering.