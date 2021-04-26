Immininence Shares New Music Video "Temptation"

Swedish alternative metalcore outfit Imminence return with a video for their brand new hard-hitting single "Temptation" - out now via Arising Empire. The track follows the band's "Turn The Light On: Deluxe Edition" and marks their first new heavy music in almost two years. You can check out the video below.

"Releasing 'Temptation' is a statement. It’s a huge contrast to our recent, acoustic era, and we want to show that we can do what we want, when we want, and how we want. No one can ever predict the next step from us, not even ourselves.”#" - Harald Barrett (guitar).

"Temptation" follows Imminence's remarkably successful acoustic tour, "Live In Concert Halls," which granted the Swedish quintet a place in Eventim’s Official Charts as one of the fastest-selling tours in Germany. With no remorse or regrets, Imminence have now presented the heaviest and most extreme song in their history, accompanied by the biggest video production they have ever released.

Once again, the band teamed up with award-winning producer Henrik Udd (Architects, Bring Me The Horizon, At The Gates), who recorded, mixed, and mastered "Temptation" in Sweden. Directed by Pavel Trebukhin from TRE Films, the video for "Temptation" was recorded in Riga, Latvia, across a demanding seven-day shoot. The band takes us on an immense cinematic journey to accompany the single's colossal, dramatic sound, marking Imminence as a force to be reckoned with.