Wizardthrone (Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Aether Realm, Forlorn Citadel and Nekrogoblikon/Vale Of Pnath) Premiere New Music Video “Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia”

Band Photo: Alestorm (?)

Wizardthrone - featuring members of Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Aether Realm, Nekrogoblikon/Vale Of Pnath etc. - will release their new record “Hypercube Necrodimensions” via Napalm Records on July 16th. The band premiere a new official music video for their first advance track off it titled “Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia“ streaming for you below.





Tells the band’s guitarist/songwriter M. Archistrategos Barber:

“After months of ceaseless work behind closed doors and against overwhelming odds we’re proud to finally unleash ‘Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia‘! This is just a taste of our debut full-length record, ‘Hypercube Necrodimensions‘ – a multifaceted and unpredictable tour de force through the entire universe of heavy metal and beyond. Bear witness to the birth of Extreme Wizard Metal!”

V. Morbistopheles Jones (Aether Realm) – vocals/bass

M. Archistrategos Barber (Gloryhammer, Deathcode Society) – guitar

M. Xaviculus Bell (Forlorn Citadel) – guitar

C. Hyperiax Bowes (Alestorm) – synthesizers

E. Wizardthrone Brown (Nekrogoblikon, Vale Of Pnath) – drums