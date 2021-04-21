Wizardthrone (Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Aether Realm, Forlorn Citadel and Nekrogoblikon/Vale Of Pnath) Premiere New Music Video “Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia”
Band Photo: Alestorm (?)
Wizardthrone - featuring members of Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Aether Realm, Nekrogoblikon/Vale Of Pnath etc. - will release their new record “Hypercube Necrodimensions” via Napalm Records on July 16th. The band premiere a new official music video for their first advance track off it titled “Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia“ streaming for you below.
Tells the band’s guitarist/songwriter M. Archistrategos Barber:
“After months of ceaseless work behind closed doors and against overwhelming odds we’re proud to finally unleash ‘Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia‘! This is just a taste of our debut full-length record, ‘Hypercube Necrodimensions‘ – a multifaceted and unpredictable tour de force through the entire universe of heavy metal and beyond. Bear witness to the birth of Extreme Wizard Metal!”
V. Morbistopheles Jones (Aether Realm) – vocals/bass
M. Archistrategos Barber (Gloryhammer, Deathcode Society) – guitar
M. Xaviculus Bell (Forlorn Citadel) – guitar
C. Hyperiax Bowes (Alestorm) – synthesizers
E. Wizardthrone Brown (Nekrogoblikon, Vale Of Pnath) – drums
