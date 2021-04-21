Kaonashi Premiere New Single & Music Video “An Evening Of Moving Pictures With Scooter Corkle”

Kaonashi‘s new full length “Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year” has been scheduled for a May 21st release date by Equal Vision Records/Unbeaten Records. The outing will continue the concept found on their 2018 EP, “Why Did You Do It?“.

A new official music video has premiered for the first advance track off the new album called “An Evening Of Moving Pictures With Scooter Corkle“. The clip was directed by The Number Twelve Looks Like You singer Jesse Korman.





Comments Kaonashi frontman Peter Rono:

“When it came time to pick a single, I wanted to choose something that fully explained us as a band. It’s a song about love and the doubt that comes with it. We wrote this song together and I think it really shows, it’s also my first time really singing outside of a chorus. This will be a lot of people’s first impression of Kaonashi and I couldn’t be more proud of it.”