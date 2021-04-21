Incite Premiere New Track & Music Video “Deadbeat”

Incite have a new EP scheduled for a release later this year through Minus Head Records. The band premiere a first single and music video from it named “Deadbeat”. The track was produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Soulfly) and marks the group’s first song with their new guitarist, Eli Santana (Holy Grail, ex-Huntress).

Explains vocalist Richie Cavalera:

“Metalheads!!! We’ve all had a shit year but it’s time to get fired up! Our new single ‘Deadbeat‘ is dropping today, 4/20, along with a badass video! Roll up and get ready to burn and shred!!!”