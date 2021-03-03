Bongzilla Premiere New Song "Free The Weed" From Upcoming New Album "Weedsconsin"
Midwest doom and stoner outfit Bongzilla premiere a new song entitled "Free The Weed", taken from their upcoming new album "Weedsconsin", which will be out in stores - of course - on April 20 via Heavy Psych Sounds.
Check out now "Free The Weed" below.
