Traumatomy Premiere New Track & Music Video "Patterns Of Tyranny" From Upcoming New Album "Extirpation Paradigms"

Russia/Japan-based slamming brutal death metal act Traumatomy premiere a new track and music video "Patterns Of Tyranny". The song is off their impending new album "Extirpation Paradigms", due out May 7, 2021 via Gore House Productions.