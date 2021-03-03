Traumatomy Premiere New Track & Music Video "Patterns Of Tyranny" From Upcoming New Album "Extirpation Paradigms"
Russia/Japan-based slamming brutal death metal act Traumatomy premiere a new track and music video "Patterns Of Tyranny". The song is off their impending new album "Extirpation Paradigms", due out May 7, 2021 via Gore House Productions.
