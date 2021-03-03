Just For Fun

Iced Earth Parody Band Take Aim At Jon Schaffer's Arrest Following January 6th's U.S. Capitol Building Riots

Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)

The Flattened Earth - a new parody metal project - is taking aim at Iced Earth guitarist and founding member Jon Schaffer and premiere their new track and lyric video "The Glorious LARP".

Schaffer of course was arrested by the FBI following his participation in the U.S. Capitol Building riots on January 6, 2021.

The song is a spoof on Iced Earth's "The Glorious Burden" album, which marked the first album to feature Tim 'Ripper' Owens on vocals.



