Just For Fun
Iced Earth Parody Band Take Aim At Jon Schaffer's Arrest Following January 6th's U.S. Capitol Building Riots
Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)
The Flattened Earth - a new parody metal project - is taking aim at Iced Earth guitarist and founding member Jon Schaffer and premiere their new track and lyric video "The Glorious LARP".
Schaffer of course was arrested by the FBI following his participation in the U.S. Capitol Building riots on January 6, 2021.
The song is a spoof on Iced Earth's "The Glorious Burden" album, which marked the first album to feature Tim 'Ripper' Owens on vocals.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Left To Suffer Premiere New Video "Anger"
- Next Article:
Bongzilla Premiere New Song "Free The Weed"
0 Comments on "Iced Earth Parody Band Take Aim At Jon Schaffer"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.