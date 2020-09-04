Autopsy To Release First Official Live Album "Live In Chicago"

Band Photo: Autopsy (?)

Peaceville Records will issue Autopsy’s first official live album, Live In Chicago, on October 30. The album will feature classic tracks form over three decades of depravity and will include a new, unreleased track, "Maggots In The Mirror." "Live In Chicago" will out on double gatefold black vinyl and CD format.

"Live In Chicago" was recorded at Reggie’s Rock Club, March 7, 2020, and contains 66 minutes of classics spanning the whole 30+ year career of the death metal legends. The release also notably includes the brand new track "Maggots in the Mirror," giving fans something to chew on while the impending next studio release takes shape. Due to recent and somewhat unforeseen global events, this stands as Autopsy’s only gig of 2020, out of what was intended to be a string of several appearances. Luckily the show was professionally recorded, unknowing of what was about to follow.

With mixing carried out by Adam Munoz, notable for his work on Autopsy’s studio albums, "Live In Chicago" captures Autopsy in all of their ferocious, gory glory, with artwork once again conjured from the masterfully warped mind of Wes Benscoter (Slayer, Nile, Kreator).

Every vinyl preorder of "Live In Chicago" from Peaceville.com will receive the Born Undead DVD release. The DVD features full A History Of Horror, an Autopsy documentary and extensive live footage with a running time of almost 5 hours.

Tracklisting:

1. Severed Survival

2. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay

3. Disembowel

4. Ridden With Disease

5. In The Grip Of Winter

6. Arch Cadaver

7. Fleshcrawl

8. Torn From The Womb

9. Embalmed

10. Gasping For Air

11. Voices

12. Maggots In The Mirror

13. Burial

14. Critical Madness

15. Service For A Vacant Coffin

16. Pagan Saviour

17. Charred Remains

18. Fuck You!!!