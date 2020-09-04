Sevendust Announces October Livestream Show

Sevendust just announced their first-ever livestream and their only show of 2020 - Sevendust: Live In Your Living Room. The event will take place on October 23 - the release date for their 13th studio album Blood & Stone via Rise Records.

The show will be live starting at 9 PM, EDT/6 PM, PDT and available globally at the corresponding hour for each territory. This will be a Sevendust show not to be missed as the band will not have any tour dates until 2021. Tickets for the live stream are $17.00 and are available at this location

A message from Sevendust: "Yes, this show is the same day as the release of our new album Blood & Stone. We will performing at livestream concert to celebrate, just for you! Get access now and you could enter a raffle which includes the first prize of a 7D signed acoustic guitar... and more. PLUS, shop for some brand new merch at our digital merch table. As you checkout, make sure you also grab our new 7D Live In Your Living Room event t-shirt (limited to this show) and a copy of Blood & Stone on CD. We hope to “see” you all there!!!"